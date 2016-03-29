Skepta, LCD Soundsystem, and Adele: Glastonbury’s 2016 Lineup Is Here

This year’s Glastonbury headliners selection of Coldplay, Adele and Muse might not have sent you and your pals spiralling into an orgy of ecstatic anticipation, but, as we’ve always said, who the hell goes to Glastonbury for the headliners anyway? Today, the fuller line up was announced, and it’s a much tastier proposition; one that will no doubt have a million FOMO sufferers desperately pounding their laptops and home phones when resale day comes around in April.

Skepta, Little Simz, Stormzy, and Lady Leshurr represent UK rap and grime, plus there’s some massive slots for PJ Harvey, Underworld, Grimes, New Order, and the newly reformed LCD Soundsystem. It’s lit, basically, and they haven’t even announced Dermot O’Leary’s inevitable 4 AM set in the Rabbit Hole yet.

Check today’s line up announcement below and if you’re still determined not to bother then maybe read our flawless guide to not going to Glastonbury.