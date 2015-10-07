“Welcome to the Mind of Fuji” is One Kaleidoscopic Trip

All things considered, you’d think that Fuji Dream’s debut EP Fifth Floor View would suck. For one, it’s an EP with drums, bass, guitar and vocals performed by just one man. Oh, and he recorded the entire thing at home in his bedroom (hence the title of the EP). Yet Fifth Floor View doesn’t suck at all. Far from it: it’s very much worth a listen—as in, we’ve had it on repeat for pretty much an entire week already.

“Welcome to the Mind of Fuji” is the first single off of Fifth Floor View and the first-ever single from Mr. Fuji himself, or Copenhagen-based Paulo Andruszkow. He defines his experimental hybrid of psychedelic harmony as dream pop; to us, it sounds like how your mind would feel marooned on a tropical island surviving on nothing but magic mushrooms. That’s a good thing: with a fluttering base, laid-back guitar riffs and the vocals of a young Michael Bolton spaced out on LSD, “Welcome to the Mind of Fuji” is experimental lo-fi done well. The video – created by Indoor Palm (Matias Valling & Sigurd Bleken)- is also trippy yet humble. It features everything from oriental casualwear to samurai swords to peacocks—all in a kaleidoscopic haze of colorful confusion.

With his EP freshly released, Fuji Dream is gearing up for a show at the winter edition of Copenhagen Psych Fest on November 20th. Until then, be sure to savor this tripped-out treat and be ready for more. After all, who knows what else will emerge from Mr. Andruszkow’s illustrious fifth floor bedroom laboratory?