Groin Gazing

The Boyfriend. Robert Geller top, vintage pants

PHOTOS BY CLAIRE MILBRATH

Videos by VICE

STYLIST: MILA FRANOVIC

Assistant: Darby Milbrath

Models: Brandon, Martin, Bazhad, and Alejandro 

The Artist. Stussy Delux jacket, Dockers pants

The Basketball Player. American Apparel shirt, Nike shorts and socks

The Boy Next Door. Diesel underwear

The Weightlifter. American Apparel shorts

The Tennis Player. Paul Smith shirt, Thom Browne shorts

The Businessman. Filippa K shirt, vintage suit

The Skater. Wings + Horns top, Levi’s jeans

The Stoner. Stussy shirt, Alexander Wang pants

The Chongo. Givenchy top, Dickies bottoms

The Chiller. Vintage top, Barena pants

The Student. Engineered Garments top, Yaecca pants

The Cop. Vintage shirt, pants

The Raver. Stussy sweatshirt, Bape x Stussy pants

The Handyman. A.P.C. + Carhartt shirt, Acne jeans

The Pool Boy. American Apparel swim trunks

The Dad. Tommy Hilfiger boxers, Fillipa K shirt, S.N.S. Herning cardigan

The Frenchman. S.N.S. Herning top, vintage pants

The Hunter. Browning top, A.P.C. jeans

The Eurotrash Guy. Stussy top, Kappa pants

The Logger. Givenchy shirt, Acne jeans

