Battlefield 6 Is Getting Some Big Improvements On May 26

Battlefield 6 is still going strong more than half a year after its initial launch and EA is preparing the next big patch to continue optimizing the game right now.

Battlefield Season 3 is fully underway and players have been busy digging into the latest content updates. There is still more than a month left of the current season before the next major rotation, but that doesn’t stop the game’s development team from continuing to make tweaks and optimize the title based on player behavior and community feedback.

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The next patch arrives next week, on May 26 and is aiming to deliver a series of quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

This update is aimed at improving consistency across core gameplay, resolving issues that could disrupt respawning or deployment, and making Battle Royale and Portal information clearer through improved menus, UI messaging, matchmaking feedback, and progression visibility.

Players can check out the full patch notes for 1.3.1.5 a few days early:

Major Updates for 1.3.1.5

Addressed issues across Hagental Base, Railway to Golmud, and Portal involving out-of-bounds areas, spawn placement, objective behavior, and map information.

Improved Battle Royale and Ranked Battle Royale UI, including matchmaking messaging, progression visibility, and loading screens.

Resolved several issues that could prevent players from respawning, redeploying, or deploying on vehicles

Player:

Improved mounting reliability, resolving an issue where players could unexpectedly lose their mounted position.

Solved an issue where decals could fail to appear as intended on certain surfaces.

Vehicles:

Teammates can now deploy on the AH-6 LittleBird when the gunner seat is occupied.

Gadgets:

Improved MTN-55 Proximity Detector spotting so enemy soldiers are revealed more reliably in certain scenarios.

Maps and Modes:

Addressed an issue on Hagental Base where players could use the Assault Ladder to leave the intended combat area.

Players can now respawn and redeploy as expected after being eliminated while the “Edit Loadout” screen is open.

Railway to Golmud

Adjusted an Escalation alternate spawn point near Objective B to prevent players from spawning high above the ground.

Destroyed houses near Objective E in Conquest no longer leave floating debris behind.

Objective D in Conquest can no longer be captured from the top of the communications towers.

Resolved an issue where a placeholder Battle Royale loading screen image could appear.

Portal:

Updated the “Portal Next – Complex 3” description in Maps & Modes filters.

As always, the Battlefield team reminds players that the exact final version of the patch may change between now and launch based on community feedback.

For now, that should be everything players needs to know to prepare for the update. Be sure to check back soon for more new and updates on Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.