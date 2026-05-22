Never Forget: Amazon Has Great Memorial Day Deals on Headphones and Bluetooth Speakers

Memorial day is kind of funny to me cause like, I never remember when it is… That is, until I start to see sick deals popping up for seemingly no reason. That’s when I know it’s time to throw some dogs on the grill and queue up some Kid Rock on my brand new Sonos Move 2.

Amazon is absolutely popping off right now with eagle-screamin’ deals on all sorts of shiznit. But today, I’m going to highlight some deals on products that you absolutely need to get your summer started off on the right foot.

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Headphones and bluetooth speakers are absolute summer must-haves, whether you’ve got some long flights ahead of you (you NEED noise canceling) or just some well-deserved downtime—not to mention pool parties, cookouts, and general antisocial neighbor-torturing behavior.

Pay your respects to these god-given, inalienable deals (up to almost 50% off) on Amazon this Memorial Day weekend while freedom is still free (*salute emoji*).



Deals are subject to change and may vary.

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (43% off)

K, just one look at the features on these Soundcore by Anker Q20Is basically tells you everything you need to know here. Hybrid Active Noise Canceling reduces up to 90% of external noise (what did I say about flying), 40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp technology, and a 40-hour battery life are just a few of the highlights.

What really sells me, though, is the dual Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can switch from laptop to phone without accidentally blaring that stupid-ass AI slop video your friend sent you for the world to hear.

Plus, there’s a mobile app that allows you to customize EQs, adjust transparency, and more. These features are all basically exactly the same as I have in my $200+ Sennheisers—and these are under FORTY dollars right now, people. Get in there.

Bose Quietcomfort headphones (36% off)

If you are kind of a brand whore like me, then you don’t balk at dropping some extra dough on the good stuff. Bose has been in the game since Dr. Dre was—well, he was probably already kind of old, but definitely hadn’t started Beats yet.

So if you are kind of a stickler when it comes to both build quality and sound quality, you can’t go wrong with picking the best. It’s in the name—Bose QuietComfort headphones: noise canceling, comfortable headphones from one of the most trusted brands in audio engineering.

Hi-fi audio, EQ control via the Bose app, all-day battery life, and, yes, multipoint Bluetooth toggle mean you can basically live in these baddies—and you won’t even remember you have ’em on. Down to $229 from the nearly $400 asking price—don’t miss out.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) (17% off)

If you want all the above features and more in an earbud situation instead of over-ear, check out these Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen, bitches). CustomTune and Immersive audio technology will reeeeallly make you forget you have these in.

And I quote: “Bose Immersive Audio spatialises what you’re hearing by taking it out of your head and placing it beyond your Bluetooth earbuds. It’s like listening from the acoustic sweet spot, where songs sound like the artist intended.”

Like, I need to try that now. Plus, being 2nd Gen and all (hair flip), these are a pretty new product to be on sale. Fifty dollars off! That’s like, one trip to Taco Bell (for two <3), or a quarter tank of gas. God Bless America.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium Noise Canceling Headphones (38% off)

I like how sleek and squishy these Sony noise-canceling ‘phones look. They’re fucking cool! Plus they come in chic colors, like “Smoky Pink,” this sort of rose-gold vibe you see here.

Noise canceling technology has to do with microphones: it picks up the sounds around you, analyzes them, and cancels them out by creating tones on the opposite end of the sonic spectrum. These cans have eight(!) microphones and two processors. That is some SERIOUS noise canceling tech. So if you have work to do, and also have like, nieces and nephews running around (or, heaven forfend, kids of your own), you’ll be all set with these.

Touch controls on the outside of the earphone will probably be kind of hard to get the hang of, but the payout will be great when you do. Skip songs, decline calls from fuckass political candidates, talk to Alexa (maybe order Doordash? Not sure) all by tapping and swiping on your domepiece. Hella annoying if you just wanna scratch an itch, though.

SHOKZ OpenMove Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones (31% Off)

If you’re the type of person that wants to spend their whole summer just running to nowhere in particular (psycho), you might want to check out these bone-conduction headphones from Shokz.

It’s kind of spooky to think about, like, your skull, but bone conduction technology works by vibrating your dome and stimulating your ears from the inside. It’s said to reduce ear fatigue and increase spatial awareness (and you don’t need to have little nipple things jammed into your ears—or worse, big pillows over your ears. What is wrong with you people?) so it’s perfect for when you are jostling around on the trail or treadmill.

I actually haven’t tried bone conduction yet, and I am suuuuper curious—so I’m gonna pick up a pair of these Shokz while they’re 31% off. Don’t expect me to start running, though.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (33% off)

So what if its rectangular design makes it a little less *throwable* than a Beats Pill? This Anker Soundcore bluetooth speaker is cheap enough that you won’t think twice about dropping it in the pool or burying it in the sand or whatever.

The sound specs here are impressive, with Anker’s BassUp technology bringing the low-end boost that makes speakers of this type one of the modern marvels of our time. 12W of power with enhanced bass from dual neodymium drivers paired with advanced digital signal processing means big sound with zero distortion.

Plus, its 5,200 mAh Li-ion battery gives you get 24 freakin’ hours of nonstop music for your neighbor-torturing pleasure. Twenty-nine measly dollars, people!

Sonos Move 2 ($100 off!)

Last but… most, we have the Sonos Move 2 bluetooth speaker. All respect to the good Doctor, but this top-of-the line speaker blows the competition out of the water (*splash*) with its advanced acoustic architecture.

Two tweeters = a hi-fi true stereo soundstage, creating an immersive musical experience. It’s on the bigger side for a portable speaker, but it comes with a built-in handle and charging base so you can set it up and let it blast.

I wouldn’t toss this thing around the pool, though. While it’s rated IP56 for water resistance and is drop resistant, at its price point, it deserves to be treated with respect. It lists at nearly $500—but you can get it this Memorial day for $100.

Just say “hey Sonos” and you can celebrate Memorial Day with the patriotic playlist of your choice.

Oh, he said KIDS Rock…

There are way more where these came from, too. Head to Amazon to see all the best tech deals this Memorial Day weekend.