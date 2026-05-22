The Era of Horny Powder Has Arrived: LELO Released a New Libido Supplement for Men and Women

As protein dominates as the latest health trend, LELO Lab’s has introduced a new health hack: libido powder supplements. Think of it like this: Just as you’d add protein powder to your morning smoothie, you can prioritize your sex drive by taking libido supplements.

A 2025 study directly tied stress to a significant drop in sex drive. It found that the more stressed people felt day-to-day, the less likely they were to feel horny or sexually turned on. Add in financial stress, and you’re cooked. Given that we can’t control the financial clusterfuck that is the U.S. and… everything else… LELO’s latest endeavor aims to support your libido through your current lifestyle, just with a small change.

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It features 85+ vitamins, probiotics, and superfoods per scoop, so you get a full wellness boost while prioritizing your sexual wellness. Just as life should be. Elevated performance for him, and hormonal harmony for her.

For her, LELO promises “hormonal harmony,” which, according to the ingredient list, gets a little shaman-y. Thankfully, it’s supported by science and includes a blend of maca, shatavari, fenugreek, magnesium, super mushrooms, and myo-inositol (key in regulating hormones).

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Nutritionist and health coach Johanna Holtz co-signed the use of libido powder supplements and shared, “I often see women searching for quick fixes, while the real foundation of vitality lies in supporting the body more holistically. The combination of botanical compounds, antioxidants, and micronutrients is designed to nourish foundational systems linked to energy, recovery, hormonal signaling, and overall female health.”

Holtz added that if you’re fighting for your life between “fatigue, low vitality, hormonal shifts, or reduced intimate well-being,” this can benefit you, as it focuses on supporting foundational systems connected to stress resilience, circulation, recovery, and overall female health.”

In the men’s category, this drop focuses on boosting your erection and libido. This formula also balances hormones, except it jolts TF out of your blood flow, which is essential for keeping your dick hard. There are also stress-reducing adaptogens so you can keep your most important sex organ (your mind) ready for pleasure – sans stress.

If you’ve spent any time on online forums complaining about a shitty sex drive like the rest of us, you know about L-arginine and L-citruline. Clinical studies support the use of L-arginine for improving erectile function in 92% of men, while L-citruline improved erection hardness in 83% of men. Both are included in your new morning formula. Other ingredients include ENOSTIM (proven to support men’s sexual health and vitality), ashwagandha, dry ginseng extract, and more.

Also, it’s a bomb for your gut health, thanks to added prebiotics like inulin. See why we’re considering giving our protein powder the boot?

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And if your horny powder isn’t enough, you can also use these enhancers for your next intimate experience: