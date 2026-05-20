LELO Is Giving Away a $200 Vibrator for FREE

Marathon sex is the goat, in our opinion. But what if we told you that every viral toy you’re shopping for is stunting your weekend sex benders? Traditional vibrators and the currently trending clit sucker engage the entire clitoral area, meaning once you nut, you’re down for the count and numb AF (unless you’re a pro at edging). There’s a solution for that, and LELO is passing it around to everyone for FREE at the moment. We’re just not sure how long this offer will last, so run, don’t walk.

Don’t worry, there’s more to explore. Yes, you read that correctly. Luxury pleasure brand LELO is going all out for Masturbation May (you know, the month dedicated to destigmatizing self-pleasure). And its pinpoint vibrator for the clit is free with any purchase. Unfamiliar? Pinpoint vibrators avoid numbing the entire vulva so you can explore stimulation for as long as you’d like. To use it, just put it on the area you’d like to please and tap the () button to cycle through all 8 vibration patterns. Pro tip: use lube to make sure you slide into the right spot easily – and keep it there.

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LELO Dot for Couples

Underdiscussed hack for using LELO Dot? Spicing up sex with your lover. Because it’s so slim, you can slide it in between your couple and stimulate any spot you’d like. From the nipples to her clit, nothing is off limits due to its sleek design. In our opinion, using this on your clit and gooch during doggy style is spectacular.

Or, try getting creative and have your partner use Dot all over your body – without touching your vulva – as you beg for more. Of course, you can only have more if your lover says yes…

With so many pleasure styles available, shopping for sex toys can be quite overwhelming. Maybe you’ve heard that clit suckers and a gluck gluck are all you need, but they’ve been numbing you beyond belief. If that sounds like you, try copping Dot for a bit of exploratory fun. It’s free with your already discounted Masturbation May sale using code ESYOUMAY10 btw.

This month, LELO is also running a deeeep sale offering up to 50% off best-selling pleasure items like the F2S™ Male Masturbator, Sona 2 that sucks the clit so elegantly, the squirt-worthy Enigma, and more.

Not interested in the free deal? Strange, but Dot is currently $41 off, dropping the price from $189 to $147.

Shop now via LELO’s website.

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