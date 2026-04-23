Upgrade Your Masturbation Setup With Up To 50% Off LELO’s Pleasure Tech 

Masturbation May, the month of marathon fucking yourself, is here, and luxury sex toy brand LELO is giving gooners up to 50%. Unfamiliar? Masturbation May was coined by sex shop, Good Vibrations, to promote and destigmatize self-pleasure. Think about it: if you can’t fuck yourself without shame, WTF are we doing????

When you pay for LELO, you’re paying for luxury pleasure and sex technology. Overall, with sex toys, you get what you pay for. LELO is known for putting extra motors in its toys that give it an extra “umph” that non-luxury toys can’t replicate (trust, we’ve tried over hundreds of toys across all price points).

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You can tap up to 50% off on toys that pack a (pleasurable) punch and help you boost those endorphins, a.k.a. happy hormones. Simply use code LOVERVIBES before June 1, 2026.

Below are some choice finds to score during the sale…

LELO F2S Stamina Trainer and Stroker

An endurance trainer for your dick, this is like having a stamina trainer at the touch of a button or in the palm of your hand… because you literally do. It’ll help you keep your energy levels up to par so you don’t nut at the first touch of a good hole. Use the app to practice as the F2S sleeve uses liquid silicone technology to stroke all of that stress out of you. Also, it’s open on each end, meaning no one’s too big to use this.

LELO Enigma Wave

Triple the pleasure with three motors and two arms: one for your clit and one for your G-spot. The Enigma Wave is specifically crafted to give you a blended orgasm, aka a 2-in-1 nut.

LELO Elise 2

For the ones that love to have their holes filled up, or as LELO says, “feeling fulfilled.” She’s very thick. Elise 2 uses two motors to give you what feels like a full-body orgasm. The base also vibrates, so if you can fit the full shaft inside of you, there’s an extra surprise for your clit, too.

LELO Hugo 2

Prostate massagers unlock that every so lovely P-spot in your ass. As Dr. Justin Lehmiller, PhD, told VICE, “Many men find that prostate stimulation is pleasurable and can produce intense orgasms, hence why it’s often referred to as the ‘male G-spot.’” Add in the Hugo 2‘s ability to stimulate the gooch while it’s inside you, and you have a winner.

LELO Sex Pillow

Sex pillows are here to support your wildest ideas in the bedroom – literally. Whether you like to rub against your pillows, place one underneath you during self-pleasure for a bird’s eye view, this will give you the range needed to try everything twice. LELO’s inflatable sex pillow is more on the sex wedge side, best used for switching positions and getting creative. Unlike others on the market, this wedge uses silky, breathable milk fibers to keep your senses aligned and stimulated during sex.

An acupressure relaxation mat for masturbating and partnered sex. It uses thousands of little stimulating spikes to release endorphins, arousing your blood flow and increasing circulation.

This is more of a wellness hack for relaxation that, when paired with your sex toys, will send a shiver up your spine.