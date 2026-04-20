How Prostate Massagers Unlock The Backdoor to Better Orgasms

The prostate, which is often called the “male G-spot,” is rich in nerve endings. That’s why stimulating it can feel very different from (and for some, more intense than) external stimulation. Studies show that this type of stimulation can trigger a distinct orgasm that’s often described as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body. That’s because the prostate is connected to a network of nerves involved in sexual response, so activating it can amplify sensation or even lead to orgasm on its own.

Also known as the P-spot, the prostate is “a small organ located just below the bladder that produces part of the fluid that makes up semen. It can be stimulated internally (through anal penetration)” or externally, through the gooch, a.k.a. perineum, says Lovehoney’s sex expert, Dr. Justin Lehmiller.

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“Many men find that prostate stimulation is pleasurable and can produce intense orgasms, hence why it’s often referred to as the ‘male G-spot,’” Lehmiller tells VICE. If that didn’t click, think of it like this: the average penile orgasm uses 4-8 pelvis contractions. The average prostate orgasm uses about 12, according to WebMD.

So, you can imagine how intense massagers on your P-spot feel. If you’ve ever pleasured the gooch and heard that sound you make, the P-spot is the next level up.

What makes a prostate massager hit

“A prostate massager is exactly what it sounds like: a device aimed at stimulating the prostate gland,” Lehmiller continued. They’re curved so they pinpoint your P-spot when inserted and give deeply satisfying sensations. “Some provide dual stimulation,” Lehmiller added, meaning that they also pleasure the gooch.

When you add in vibration patterns and gooch-compatibility, however, according to Lehmiller, “it’s possible you may need to try more than one to find what feels best to you, but these are all solid places to start.”

Best for beginners: Small, Slim, and non-vibrating

Just a beginner? Start small with a slim, non-vibrating prostate massager. For example, the Aneros Progasm Jr., a tiny version of the Aneros Progasm Classic, or the njoy Pfun Prostate Plug. Size is subjective however, so Lehmiller reminds you to explore different styles as each has “a slightly different shape and design, and you may find that one is more comfortable for your body.”

Its natural to feel overwhelmed by the shape and size of some prostate massagers, but trust us, most reviewers end up begging for more. One Lovehoney Aneros Helix Syn shopper wrote, “I didn’t really get why so many P-spot toys had those arms until I tried this, and now, now I get it. That external stimulation really does feel nice and adds to the overall experience.”

Also, don’t even think about skipping lube. The anus doesn’t get “wet” like other holes so don’t rush into P-pleasure, use water-based lube, and take it slow. (Water-based lubricant is compatible with silicone sex toys and condoms. Others will break down the silicone and condoms which is not ideal).

P-spot benefits (includes avoiding cancer, allegedly)

Nutting often or spermmaxxing? Studies have shown that frequent masturbation in early adulthood is associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer. Most men avoid the ass doctor until things go left so if you’re the king of “I’m fine,” go ahead and jerk off with the help of a massager.

Massagers are also more effective than fingers and sex toys that aren’t shaped for your butt. The result? A deeper O than you’ve had in a while. Don’t believe us? Check out the reviews for each product below and see.

Prostate Massagers to Consider

We skipped the guesswork and tapped Dr. Lehmiller for expert recommendations. We also took a deep dive into reviews and ratings to curate the prostate massagers that are actually worth your time.