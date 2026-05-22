A TikTok Influencer Was Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Hire Someone to Kill the Pop Singer She Shares a Child With

TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez has reportedly been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a dark web hit man to kill pop singer Jack Avery, who is the father of her child.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Gonzalez—a 24-year-old lifestyle content creator—was booked into the Humboldt County jail in Eureka, California, on Friday, May 15. Subsequently, she was charged with a murder-for-hire plot in Los Angeles County. Her father, Francisco Gonzalez, and a Hawaii surf instructor, Kai Cordrey, were also charged.

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Per records, Gabbie is being held without bond. It’s alleged that the murder plot was sparked after a custody dispute with Avery. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Jack Avery was a member of the defunct pop band Why Don’t We.

Jack Avery and Gabbie Gonzalez share one daughter, born in May 2019

A police investigation reportedly found that the alleged plot began with Francisco, an attorney. He is accused of saying “that it would be cheaper if Avery were dead” rather than negotiating a custody deal. Cordrey became involved around 2021, after Francisco allegedly began communicating with him about hiring someone to kill Avery.

At some point, Cordrey and Gabbie allegedly entered the dark web to find an assassin-for-hire. Cordrey has asserted that this is not accurate, but investigators did find a suspicious payment date between him and Francisco. After agents went undercover to investigate, they determined there was enough evidence to file charges and arrest the three individuals.

Gabbie and Francisco Gonzalez reportedly remain in police custody, while Cordrey’s custody status is not clear

In response to the news, Avery issued a lengthy statement to his fans. “A few days ago, three individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kill me,” he wrote in a post shared on social media. “One of those individuals is the mother of my daughter.”

“For years, my family and I have endured intense public scrutiny, false accusations, and deeply painful attacks on our character and reputation,” he continued. “Throughout that time, I chose to remain silent out of respect for the legal process and, most importantly, for my daughter.

“Right now, my focus is on being the best father 1 can be,” Avery continued. “I’m thankful to have sole custody of my daughter, Lavender, who is safe, healthy, and deeply loved. I look forward to continuing to build a peaceful and stable life for her.”

“I also want to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, law enforcement, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their support throughout this process,” the singer concluded. “And finally, to everyone who has supported me and withheld judgment while the truth unfolded, thank you. Always seek the truth.”