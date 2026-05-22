Future Revealed the Heavy Metal Legend He Always Wanted To Work With Because of the ‘Pain and Expression’ in His Voice

Future has embodied everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Teddy Pendergrass over the years. But would you ever expect him to try his hand at Black Sabbath? Evidently, he’s a massive fan of Ozzy Osbourne and wanted to work with him long before the iconic rocker passed away.

In a 2012 interview with Complex, the Atlanta legend shared what he loved about Ozzy’s music back then. Ultimately, he marvels at how Osbourne used to utilize his voice. Not only is it the sheer power and force in which he howls, but the darker feelings underneath the surface.

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“I just like his tone. I’m into tones and pain and expression. His voice just says a lot,” Future said. “I don’t know what he been through, but I can just tell off his voice—when he says something and when he speaks on the record—you can tell he been through something. Or he has seen something. It’s the pain. You can feel it.”

Additionally, it’s how precise Ozzy Osbourne was with how he controlled his voice that blew Future away. “Sometimes, when you feel pain, like you fall on a bike or something, and you might yell, scream, or cry. So when you know how to control your voice and let that voice be your tool for those cries and sorrows and certain things, you know how to control it. It’s called tone control,” the DS2 rapper explained. “You can control the tone in your voice to express certain feelings. That’s why I like Ozzy Osborne.”

Future Shares Why He Loved The Late Ozzy Osbourne Back in 2012

Admittedly, Future’s interest lies solely in the melody of his voice. He didn’t even note the songwriting in the old Black Sabbath records. “I don’t even understand what he say. I just know the tone of his voice says pain a lot. If you listen to it when you going through something, you just ride and you feeling something and you want to zone. It’s real good thinking music,” Future said.

So, what would a collaboration even sound like? I mean, after all, he worked with everyone from Beyoncé to Cher. But to go full rock might’ve been another level. Ultimately, it all goes back to the pain that interested Future so much.

“Just never giving up,” he said about a potential collaboration. “Being looked at one way and you just know you are a totally different person. How you know me is totally the opposite way. We would sing about that. The song that we’d come up with is just for the people who live different—who live their life begging to be different. I beg to be different.”