BURRR!!! Gucci Mane Is Out of Prison!

If all the amazing music we’ve already received this year wasn’t an indication that 2016 is something special, how’s this: GUCCI MANE IS FREE. Yes, his girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir is posting video on Snapchat of the duo’s reunion, lounging around listening to Beyonce’s Lemonade. The pair has a look at the platinum plaque for Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed,” whose remix features Gucci, and if you listen closely, you can hear him speaking on it in the background.

ATL producer Mike WiLL Made It gave us our first warning when he tweeted about getting a mysterious phone call, and then Jace of the Atlanta rap duo Two-9 let the cat out of the bag, ecstatically tweeting “GUCCI MANE getting out is the best birthday present I could’ve gotten.” Mike WiLL’s follow-up? “Buuuurrrr!”

Check snapshots of Ka’oir’s snaps of Gucci’s blinged out forearm below. (Match the tats to this pic if you need more proof.) If you’re one of those types… TMZ confirmed with his lawyer it right here, adding that he will be on house arrest for several months. And 1017 Records tweeted that he’s already in the studio.

Read about why Gucci Mane is the most influential artist of the last decade, and catch up on how he kept the streets fed from jail. Watch Gucci Mane’s episode of Noisey Atlanta below: