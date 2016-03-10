Stream the Entirety of Iggy Pop’s New Album, ‘Post Pop Depression’, Right Now

Around twelve months ago, Iggy Pop and Josh Homme started working on a new album in secret. Homme enlisted the help of the Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders and QOTSA and The Dead Weather bandmate Dean Fertita, and, slowly but surely, an idea that began with a simple text between Homme and Iggy began to manifest. The result is Post Pop Depression, an album that forges a sound that meets somewhere between Detroit and the Palm Desert, by way of an old Berlin vibe.

“I wanted to be free,” explained Iggy. “To be free, I needed to forget. To forget, I needed music. Josh had that in him, so I set out to provoke an encounter – first with a carefully worded text, followed by a deluge of writings all about me. No composer wants to write about nothing. He got revved up and we had a great big rumble in the desert USA.”

