Inside Libya’s Militias

Libya has been plagued with violence since the 2011 revolution and death of Muammar Gaddafi. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan was ousted over his inability to control the various militias operating across the country. These militias have opened fire on protesters in Tripoli, kidnapped the former prime minister and have taken control of oil fields in the country’s eastern region.

With little sign of the chaos dying down, VICE News travelled across Libya to take a look at these groups as they hold their country hostage.