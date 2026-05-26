The KATSEYE Tour Is Completely Sold Out

Breaking news from Live Nation: KATSEYE‘s WILDWORLD TOUR is completely sold out.

The tour, which was announced May 13, saw massive demand from fans right from the jump. The reporting shows that the 27 original dates sold out in 48 hours or less, after going on sale last Thursday, May 21. This led to additional shows being announced in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. And, welp, you guessed it, those sold out too.

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It’s pretty incredible news, especially considering the insanely high ticket prices coupled with low interest from fans that define the contemporary live music market. Many artists, like (notably) the Pussycat Dolls, are being forced to cancel their tours due to insufficient popular demand. It definitely goes to show how K-Pop groups like KATSEYE and BTS, who also sold out their tour, are coming to dominate the scene, even stateside.

ABout the sold-out WIldworld Tour

The North American leg of the WILDWORLD TOUR kicks off October 13 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Subsequent stops will include Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Los Angeles. The final date of the tour will be November 28 in Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes.

Here’s the catch: the tour may be technically sold out, but all is not lost. You can still get KATSEYE tickets on the secondary market through StubHub, where all transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale is another resource for fans looking to get KATSEYE tickets. Check out our complete guide to getting sold-out KATSEYE tickets to learn more.