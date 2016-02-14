What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 2/14

What an annoying week. First Kanye West was supposed to drop an album at a reasonable time. Then instead he dropped a fashion show and then dropped the B-word on Taylor Swift. We basically waited all week for something that didn’t materialize the way we all anticipated. How fucking anti-climactic. Well, we did get some good Instagram posts. This week will be a treat (well for anyone who enjoys The Game’s #meatprint at least).

YES! Just in time for Valentine’s Day! The Game has unleashed his dick silhouette (affectionately called the #meatprint) back upon the world. It’s back with a vengeance. Here for it and all of it’s glory, but not here for one of the hashtags he used which was “#SheDeservesA5000DollarPurse,” considering a Birkin Bag is three times that amount. Get with the program, Game.

Leave it to Diplo to be the only guy nice to Taylor Swift this week, and then he went and deleted the image.

This photo looks like an acid trip in the Midwest in the 1800s.

So Kid Cudi opened an Instagram and took the thirst trap route. He should consult with Game.

A photo posted by Willis (@kidcudi) on Feb 7, 2016 at 12:28pm PST

See while you were out there being pissed off at Post Malone, he was too busy being the next Kid Rock. Silly you. Sick guitar skills though.

slim pretty and the funky town jam band A video posted by Post (@postmalone) on Feb 8, 2016 at 4:13am PST

Wale looks like he’s having the most fun in his fur coat.

Why is Drake’s dad better than most of us in this world? I mean look at this man in his Armani beanie and OVO chain looking like he gave the last of his fucks away about ten years ago. This man is a legend and needs a record deal strictly for the album art.

Going into All Star Weekend like… A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 10, 2016 at 8:40pm PST

Lil’ Kim is in this photo so there’s an artist present (plus, Kim K’s hit single). I know someone wants to be all “something something plastic surgery,” but they do look fierce so shut it.

Kim2 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 12, 2016 at 12:08pm PST

King Bey has had such a shitty week of backlash for making an important statement. Good thing she can’t see you haters with her bionic finger lenses and magic bathrobe.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 8, 2016 at 9:00am PST

Rihanna is out here smiling wearing a jacket of all my published articles. She’s a true fan. Kidding, I need this jacket immediately.

It’s a wrap! Thank you @PUMA squad. The debut #FENTYxPUMA collection is coming! A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 12, 2016 at 7:38pm PST

If we can all take ONE thing from Kanye West’s MSG show thing, it’s that while everyone thought they had to look all #fashion for this event, Ye trolled everyone by coming in looking like he walked off the album insert of College Dropout in a cap and a sweater. Maybe that’s to be like those designers who walk out on the runway after a show like, “Ugh, I’ve been SO busy, this was all I could thrown on,” but it still made a statement that we all should stop trying so hard.

A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Feb 11, 2016 at 8:34pm PST

Not sure if JoJo is in New York, but she is damn sure celebrating Fashion Week somewhere. Slayyyyyyy.

Goodnight. A photo posted by JoJo (@iamjojo) on Feb 13, 2016 at 12:39am PST

New music, Lily? Please say yes.

#mobilestudio #T4W #2016 @korgofficial x @rimowa_official \ rings by Ming and @themarcjacobs A photo posted by Lily Allen (@lilyallen) on Feb 8, 2016 at 8:30am PST

That awkward moment when Kim Gordon has everything you’ve ever wanted.

A photo posted by Kim Gordon (@kimletgordon) on Feb 10, 2016 at 6:39pm PST

Kathy Iandoli still sides with Beyoncé. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.