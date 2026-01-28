The Coolest New Guitars (And Guitar Gear) From NAMM 2026

The NAMM Show 2026 just wrapped. For the uninitiated, NAMM is the music equipment industry’s biggest convention and tradeshow—think CES, but for guitars.

Well, not just guitars. Drum companies, pro audio brands, and more debut their latest and greatest at NAMM every year. But today, we are talking about guitars.

Videos by VICE

In many ways, guitars are like cars—most enthusiasts agree they were perfected about 70 years ago (and would you just stop adding computer screens to everything?). But that doesn’t mean there aren’t subtle improvements to be made to classic designs. Or, for that matter, earth-shatteringly novel effects processors to get classic tones more easily, and for cheaper.

And so the march of progress continues onward. Let’s take a look at some of this year’s latest and greatest guitar innovations—that are actually cool.

NAMM 2026: Coolest New Guitar Gear

Yamaha managed to pull off the impossible with the RevStar—they came up with a classic-looking design that’s actually brand new, and bought themselves a ton of credibility in the process (not everyone trusts a guitar brand that also makes Jet Skis).

I don’t actually know who Chris Buck is (any relation to Peter?), but does it matter? The honey-gold colorway and dashing white pickguard complement the aesthetic perfectly. Yamaha says the guitar’s “curvy lines and classic aesthetics are said to be inspired by the utilitarian British cafe racer motorbikes found in 1960s-era London.” I could see that…

And real heads know P90s are the best rock-n-roll pickups, hands-down. This thing is freakin’ sweet.

JBL takes on the practice amp market (and blows it away) with the BandBox Trio. This little powerhouse makes busking and practice a breeze with versatile I/Os, 4 channels with multi-instrument support and built-in FX, and 135 watts of JBL’s signature hi-fi sound.

With guitar and bass effects modeled on legendary amps, this makes a great guitar amp. But it’s so much more—you can run your full band through it. Vocal effects, pitch shifting, and more are at hand here for singers. Plus, its Stem AI tool allows you to isolate and mix tracks from your favorite songs. All controlled from the JBL One app on your phone—nice.

Actual innovation can be cool sometimes, even for luddites like me: introducing the Casio Dimension Shifter, a strap-mounted expression effects, erm, well it’s not a pedal exactly… let’s see here..

Per Casio, it’s “an innovative guitar accessory that seamlessly integrates into a standard guitar strap. Using a proprietary control system that leverages strap tension and spring return force, it translates a player’s movements into real-time control of effects parameters.” Couldn’t have said it better myself!

This one has to be seen in action to be believed.

IDK if anyone really considers acoustic guitars to be “cool,” yet here we are. I’m a Martin devotee, with dreadnoughts like the D-28 and D-18 at the top of the mountain. But those are insanely unaffordable for anyone not actually earning money playing music. So I present to you: the Road Series D-13E.

Martin’s Road Series comes with solid tonewoods and Martin’s E-1 electronics. The D-13E is modeled after a D-28, with solid walnut back and sides (in place of the traditional rosewood) and a spruce top for classic Martin sparkle and projection. And it costs half of what a D-28 will set you back.

The Neural DSP Quad Cortex has been the talk of the guitar world in the five years since its debut. It basically revolutionized how guitarists think of effects, in many cases replacing professional guitarists’ entire touring rigs.

And now, we’ve got a mini version. This thing is jam-packed with all the same features as the original (preloaded with 90+ amps, 100+ FX, 1,000+ cabinet IRs, and 2,000+ Neural Captures), plus a lot more that I won’t go into here, because I don’t really understand it all.

TL:DR; every amp ever, at your fingertips. Portable to boot. Even digitize and store your own IRL amps and effects (!!!).

If you prefer your amps IRL and old-school, the Mesa Boogie 90s Triple Rectifier is back with the iconic sound and aesthetic that defined a decade-plus of rock, punk, and metal.

This is basically a faithful reissue of the ’90s 150-watt icon, but with an improved clean channel (as if you need that for anything). This amp features two channels with Orange/Vintage and Modern/Red modes, per-channel 3-band EQ, Master, Presence, and Gain controls, two power modes, and more—in case you’re picky.