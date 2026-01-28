Kneecap Announces New Album ‘Fenian’, Calling It ‘A Considered Response to Those Who Tried to Silence Us’

Between their 2024 album Fine Art and today, Belfast trio Kneecap have faced censorship, terror accusations, and multiple court dates in the U.K. With a new album announced in January 2026, they’re proving that it’s hard to keep the good lads down.

The group posted the announcement on Instagram, noting that the first single, “Liars Tale”, will drop on January 28 at 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. Their post included cover art, the tracklist, and the official release date, April 24, 2026. The caption also made it clear that the album is not a half-cocked, emotional reaction to censorship and accusations. Instead, it’s meant to serve as a well-thought-out response to the experiences.

Videos by VICE

“They tried to stop us by branding Kneecap ‘terrorists’, with cancellations, with statements from the Prime Minister himself,” the caption began. “We had all the motivation we needed…this isn’t a swift reaction, but a considered response to those that tried to silence us. And failed.”

The post continued, “Inspired by, and proudly named ‘Fenian’, who were warriors in Irish folklore, and later a derogatory term for the Irish. Now we’re using it to name everyone speaking truth to power.”

Kneecap Remain Deeply Rooted in Northern Ireland Identities As They Announce New Album After Censorship, Terror Accusations

“After 800 years of colonisation, they thought the Irish language would die, it didn’t,” Kneecap continued in their post. “Thanks to Muintir na Gaeltachta, and all the Gaels who refused to let their culture and language be destroyed.

“And KNEECAP is much the same…we haven’t gone away,” they added. “The Paddies are back.”

Notably, Kneecap is releasing Fenian on the 110th anniversary of the Easter Rising, which occurred from April 24 to 29, 1916. Also known as the Easter Rebellion, it was the first armed conflict in the fight for Irish independence, and at the time, the most significant since the Irish Rebellion of 1798. The Easter Rising, then followed by the Irish War of Independence in 1919, led to the end of colonial rule in Ireland.

However, Northern Ireland remains legally part of the U.K., despite the end of British rule and the formation of the Republic of Ireland in 1922. In their music, Kneecap not only references Irish history from more than 100 years ago. They also tap into lingering present-day conflict and grievances.

Kneecap has proven that they’re here to stay after taking the world by storm. Personally, after discovering a deep appreciation for Fine Art, it will be interesting and no doubt thrilling to see where they go from there.

Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns