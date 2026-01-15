Kneecap Terror Case: Irish Rap Trio Criticizes U.K. Government Over Reserved Judgement

Kneecap was back in court this week, accused of inciting terror. The case remains active while the High Court reserves its judgment, something that the Irish rap trio has criticized.

The case is against Kneecap member Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh. Chara’s accused of showing support for the proscribed organisation Hezbollah. The charges came after a 2024 London concert. The court dismissed the case in September 2025. This was due to the timing of the charges.

Now, the BBC reports that the Director of Public Prosecutions has appealed the dismissal decision. Lord Justice Edis and Mr Justice Linden are overseeing the case and held court on January 14, 2026. During the hearing, Justice Edis stated that they “will be reserving judgment in this case,” which means they will rule at a later time.

Kneecap’s Mo Chara will have to return to court over “terror” charges, yet again

This doesn’t sit well with the Kneecap fellas. They’ve taken to social media to issue a scathing statement against the UK government.

“Once again today was a distraction from the complicity of the British government in genocide,” the group wrote in a joint statement. “Today more Palestinians were murdered by Israel. More homes demolished and more children dead due to cold and lack of aid not permitted to enter by Israel. That is the ONLY thing about this whole witch-hunt worth talking about.” Kneecap went on to call the hearing “a waste of public time, and public money.”

“We now believe over a million pounds has been wasted,” they said. “Tax payer money that could and should have been spent on improving the lives of ordinary people.”

The group’s statement continued: “Instead it has been spent at the behest of politicians who are hellbent on silencing those who seek to stand in solidarity with those suffering a genocide. Politicians acting at the behest of lobby groups.

“To our legal team you have our eternal thanks. To everyone who came to support us once again today and for those sending solidarity from across the world we are beyond grateful.”

“Finally we must remember those brave young heroes on hunger strike in British jails. Support them in every way you can,” Kneecap’s statement ended, with the group calling to free Palestine, “the Filton 24,” and “the six counties.”