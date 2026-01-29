Tommaso Ciampa Debuts on ‘AEW Dynamite’ Following WWE Exit

Tommaso Ciampa is All Elite.

The decorated and highly-respected veteran recently announced he wouldn’t be re-signing with WWE after his deal expires. He’s spent over a decade with the company, earning singles titles in NXT and being part of #DIY with Johnny Gargano. Prior to his exit, he was in a program with Ilja Dragunov, but it was seemingly dropped. Upon departure, he shared a post on social media letting fans know he was “excited” for what’s next in his career.



Videos by VICE

The "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa has answered @SussexCoChicken's challenge #AEWCollision for THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YPnzLL2hZo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

Ciampa debuted during a segment with Mark Briscoe, the current TNT Champion. Briscoe just finished a successful title defense against El Clon. His entrance brands him the “Psycho Killer.” Fans scrambled to figure out who it was. When the lights finally came up they erupted into cheers for the 40-year-old. While Ciampa didn’t cut a promo, he came face-to-face with Briscoe, kissing him on the cheek. He left the ring shortly after. The match was made official for AEW Collision.

Did Tommaso Ciampa just give @SussexCoChicken's TNT Championship reign the kiss of death?!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5ZhyiHxDpd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

He spent a period in Ring of Honor — about 2011 until 2015 — where he went up against Briscoe and his late brother, Jay, on several occasions.

Ciampa is one of many recent AEW signings. In the past few months alone, AEW President Tony Khan has signed The Rascalz (sans Trey Miguel), Jordan Oliver and Alec Price, Maya World, Hyan, and Ace Austin. Several CMLL talent are on dual contracts as well.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.