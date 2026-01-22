Tommaso Ciampa Confirms Upcoming WWE Exit

Reports of Tommaso Ciampa’s impending WWE departure have made the rounds over the last month, first by Bodyslam.net. Ciampa has kept tight-lipped about the ordeal until this afternoon when he shared a statement to social media confirming the news. Ciampa has been with the WWE since 2015.

Tommaso Ciampa “beyond excited” for challenges ahead

“In the very near future, my contract with the WWE will officially come to an end,” Ciampa wrote. “I’d like to thank every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey… camera crew, ring crew, hair and makeup team, seamstresses, referees, creative producers, catering crew, commentators, ring announcers, travel department, medical team, talent reps, and anybody I may have missed. A very special thank you to all of the men and women who I’ve shared a ring and locker room with… nothing but love and respect.”

Videos by VICE

He also thanked the fans, his NXT black and gold family, and his wife and daughter. “I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE. I have one decade remaining and I’m beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Ciampa was part of the NXT brand with Johnny Gargano as the beloved D.I.Y. tag team. In 2021, Ciampa won the NXT Champion a second time. Eventually, Bron Breakker won it, and Ciampa joined the main roster. He’s been on the main roster since 2022. He was feuding with Ilya Dragunov, but that story was scrapped. Ciampa has also not appeared on television with either Gargano or Candice LeRae in recent weeks. In addition to being a two-time NXT Champion, Ciampa is also a multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion and an NXT Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.