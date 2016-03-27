What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 3/27

Rest In Peace to Malik “Phife Dawg” Taylor and Gary Shandling, who both passed away this week. 2016 is steady fucking with us. Let’s laugh at Instagram then, because crying won’t do us any favors. On with the show.

I respect every ounce of gangsta Trey Songz is exhibiting while wearing this tank top, though I can’t help but get DJ Pauly D flashbacks, because this is totally some bullshit he and The Situation would’ve worn on The Jersey Shore. Holy shit, remember that show? I do because I rep that God forsaken state. Cough up a lung, where I’m from.

Somebody say it was National day? A photo posted by treysongz (@treysongz) on Mar 23, 2016 at 6:59pm PDT

I used to be annoyed by Game’s friendship with Chris Brown, but now I embrace it, especially when they’re showing off their cute hats and stuff. #fashion

@ChrisBrownOfficial A video posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Mar 24, 2016 at 2:39am PDT

Yo why is Pac sitting on Biebs’ shirt with a look on his face like “Why the fuck am I on your chest?”

A photo posted by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Mar 21, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

Seriously, this bromance needs to stop. Can’t Ariana diffuse this or something?

Love u brotha A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 23, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

Nevermind she’s too busy meme mocking the rest of us mere mortals. I’m totally that little boy in the leather rabbit mask btw. Happy Easter.

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 21, 2016 at 12:07pm PDT

I want to send a heartfelt shoutout to Drake’s “Know Yourself” t-shirt. I feel like inspirational graphic tees are such shit, but Drizzy can literally rock anything and make me think like “Oh maybe I should get that Live Laugh Love poster for my room after all.”

The bright lights are supposed to inspire you not fry your brain – @repsupgilla A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 22, 2016 at 1:35am PDT

I always see those #sports people with gloves like this when they play the football, but Snoop is speaking my language with these Benjamin palms. Gimme.

our team stays suited n booted !! #teamadidas #SnoopCleat @adidasfballus link in my bio !! A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Mar 23, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

Respect to Azealia for posting this. That’s all.

Hip Hop Royalty . Rest in Peace, Power & Paradise. A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Mar 23, 2016 at 12:01am PDT

Ciara is giving us all of the “Spring is here, Summer is coming so fuck with my outfit” goals. Holy hell, everything about this outfit is flames. I would walk like a baby deer in those shoes, but I salute her balance. Actually, no I don’t, she’s leaned up against a wall.

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 19, 2016 at 7:57pm PDT

That skintight animal print had me thrown at first because it totally looked like he had a skin disease. Now that I know it’s a shirt I’m okay with it.

Fuck with my guy @nycluxury A photo posted by Migos (@migos) on Mar 21, 2016 at 11:03pm PDT

Ignoring French’s “8 Mile” ensemble for a moment because Chyna White is dressed head to toe in #goals right here. Death Row shirt? Rosie The Riveter bandana? WHAT?

This is so photoshopped, but I fucks with it. Plus, I feel like FLOTUS actually is a Tribe fan.

#RIPPHIFEDAWG A photo posted by Talib Kweli (@talibkweli) on Mar 23, 2016 at 7:04pm PDT

T-Swift furthering the stereotype that white people kiss their dogs on the mouth.

My mom’s dog is named Kitty. And yet, she is nothing like a cat. A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 17, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

I mean cool shirt and all, but am I the only one who can just stare at Zoe Kravitz all day?

This is me: happy and inspired after seeing @berniesanders speak today in Los Angeles. Please. Watch this man speak if you can. In person or online. He is so human , and has so much true love for this county , and the world. #feelthebern A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Mar 23, 2016 at 11:00pm PDT

This outfit is not just “Party In The USA,” it’s accidentally stumbling into a frat house in your 30s when you look like you’re in your 20s still and some random guy asks you about some lady named “Molly” and then hands you a mint and for some reason you’re sweating profusely and downing some clear substance a man named Curtis Jackson refers to as “Effen” and then you woke up like this, looking neither flawless nor like Beyoncé…in the USA.

It’s almost Friday yallllll!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 24, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

Kathy Iandoli is going to OD on Easter candy and fives no fucks what you think about that. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.