Some of the Most Iconic, Hilarious, and Downright Questionable Aliases in Rock Music

Whether these aliases are for anonymity, elaborate character backstories, or just cool nicknames, here are three bands with some of the most insane and interesting stage names in hardcore punk, heavy metal, and alternative rock.

Most Iconic: The Majority of Dead Kennedys

First of all, Dead Kennedys are already iconic for their contribution to the early American punk scene. But further than that, many of the band’s members had nicknames that stuck around in the annals of punk history. What comes to mind first when you think of Dead Kennedys? Jello Biafra, possibly, or East Bay Ray. Maybe Klaus Flouride, all three of whom were founding members. Jello Biafra’s real name is Eric Boucher, while East Bay Ray and Klaus Flouride were christened Raymond Pepperell and Geoffrey Lyall, respectively.

The band’s first drummer was Ted, whose real name was actually Bruce Slesinger. Additionally, their first guitarist went by the alias 6025, but his real name was Carlos Cadona. Later, D. H. Peligro served as the band’s longest-running drummer. His real name was Darren Eric Henley. While the band had its ups and downs, these remain among some of the most iconic stage names in punk.

Most Hilarious: The Mysterious Guys From TISM

TISM is an Australian alt-rock, absurdist band that has remained somewhat anonymous since its formation in 1984. While several identities have been revealed over the years, TISM’s band members have mostly stayed under the radar, and theories abound as to who they really are. The band has two answers for that question. There’s the cool answer: “We desired to circumvent the cult of personality that is inherent in rock music by choosing to remain anonymous.” And there’s the true answer: “Actually, we’re really boring guys.”

Former TISM members have gone by the names Tokin’ Blackman (guitarist James Paull), Leak Van Vlalen (founding guitarist Sean Kelly), and Genre B. Goode (vocals, real name unknown). Other longtime members who are still with the band include Ron Hitler-Barassi (vocalist Peter Minack), Humphrey B. Flaubert (drummer Damian Cowell), Jock Cheese (bassist John “Jack” Holt), and Eugene de la Hot-Croix Bun (keyboardist Eugene Cester).

Going even further, there are several members whose identities have never been revealed, but who have shared the same aliases. Les Miserables I (Andrew Miglietti) and Jon St. Peenis I (Mark Fessey) were both in the band from 1982 to 1992, with Miglietti’s role listed only as “dancing” and Fessey’s as saxophone. In 1992, Les Miserables II and Jon St. Peenis II joined until 2004, returning for the 2022 reunion. In a similar vein, there was a guitarist named Vladimir Lenin-McCartney I from 2022 to 2024, until Vladimir Lenin-McCartney II took over. Personally, I’m assuming these are all different people, but there’s really no telling.

Most Questionable: Anyone Who’s Ever Been in GWAR

Lastly, we have some questionable aliases from the many and varied people who have been in GWAR over the years. Unlike TISM, these aliases aren’t for anonymity. But they do add a dramatic flair to GWAR’s elaborate lore and stage presence. The list of members, current and former, is long and complicated—to a layman, anyway—with some personas being portrayed by multiple members. Still, here are some of my favorites just from a cursory glance.

Of the band’s current members, there’s Balsac the Jaws of Death (guitarist Mike Derks), Bonesnapper (backing vocalist Bob Gorman), and Blöthar the Berserker (Michael Bishop, lead vocalist since 2014, who previously played bass as Beefcake the Mighty). Grodious Maximus (guitarist Tommy Meehan, who joined in 2024) is also a fun one.

Formerly, there was Oderus Urungus, the persona of vocalist Dave Brockie. When he died in 2014, the Oderus Urungus character was given a Viking funeral at the first GWAR-B-Q since his passing. There’s been Sleazy P. Martini (vocalist Don Drakulich) and Sexecutioner (vocalist Chuck Varga), two personal favorites for their overall punchiness. Meanwhile, there have been five Flattus Maximus’ on lead guitar in the years between 1987 and 2011. In 2012, Pustulus Maximus (guitarist Brent Purgason) succeeded Flattus until 2023.

Photo by John O’Hara/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images