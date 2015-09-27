What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/27

I actually overheard someone say, “It’s so hard to focus on work when the Pope is in town.” Like, really, are you holding his hat on for him or something? I’m out here working hard on snotty Instagram comments while the Pope is in Central Park. It can be done. Read my hard work below.



So Justin Bieber won the Troll of the Year Award by posting this photo of Diplo doing leg stretches like he’s “warming up for the big game” #sports. He said “Diplo you know you don’t ball.” Fucking brilliant.

I feel like this is me all the time, but really this is just me when my threading lady is out of town. Shout out to Rimple.





This photo of Wiz made me uncomfortable. Like yeah, so erotic, Wiz. A tongue through a peace sign while you’re wearing Michelle Tanner’s sunglasses really makes girls horny.





Raury for President, though.





Another uncomfortable photo, mainly because I can’t tell if T-Swift has on pants and Todrick Hall’s shoes look like the Converse edition of Uggs. There’s probably some #fashion thing I’m missing out on, but let’s focus on the important thing here which is Taylor is doing a split on a sofa, possibly without pants. Is that sanitary?





This is how you think you look on vacation, but I’m here to tell you that you don’t.





I kind of love Chief Keef for posting this angry ass photo with this caption.

I wonder if I wear a tiny tie will Game love me too. #DesperateThot





Seriously, if you’re one of those guys who thinks it’s cool to buy like seven Hublot watches when you don’t have Khaled’s money and your job is about to fire you, then just know you’re the poster child for Swipe Left.





How does Drake manage to make sucking on a hookah look so passionate?





And how does Miley manage to make sucking on dirty panties look so unpassionate?





So at first I thought this photo of J-Lo was a photo of Jhene Aiko, and I wanted to handwrite J-Lo a letter offering my sincerest apologies. No dis to Jhene, but COME ON.





I try to blot my lips like this, but I end up getting lipstick all over my face and I end up looking like a crime scene.





LOL A$AP Ferg posts a slab of formica and the Instagram trolls chew him up. Classic. And yes, I know that’s marble assholes, but formica sounded lower budget for effect.





I want to be a lemon.

