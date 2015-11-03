The Punk Animals Discuss a Conspiracy Theory in This Week’s ‘Habits’ Comic Af Lauren Monger november 3, 2015, 2:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Read more comics by Lauren Monger at her Tumblr and Twitter. Tagget::(, alt comics, clem, Comics!, funny animals, Habits, lauren monger, punk comics, talking animals, terrible awful, Vice comics Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE Ten Years Later, The Killers’ ‘Sam’s Town’ Has Aged Better Than America Itself 04.10.16 Af Eve Barlow Why Does Everyone Think Women Only Like The Weeknd Because They Want to Sleep with Him? 28.09.16 Af Emma Garland Death, Hardcore, and Other Matters: Talking Horror with Ho99o9 28.09.16 Af Thea De Gallier What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/25 26.09.16 Af Kathy Iandoli