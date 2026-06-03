He-Man Fortnite Skins Revealed and Includes Classic Internet Meme Emote

A He-Man Fortnite collaboration has been revealed by Epic Games and includes the iconic 2005 internet meme HEYYEYAAEYAAAEYAEYAA as an emote. Here is a first look at the Masters of the Universe Fortnite skins and the crossover’s release date.

Screenshot: Epic Games

A Masters of the Universe Fortnite collaboration is coming to the battle royale as a part of the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. Epic Games made the announcement with a hilarious trailer that re-creates the iconic 2005 He-Man music video. Incredibly, the classic HEYYEYAAEYAAAEYAEYAA internet meme will also be available as a Fortnite emote.

Videos by VICE

The He-Man Fortnite skin release date is Saturday, June 6, 2026. That means the Masters of the Universe collaboration will launch alongside the new Fortnite Runners season. For your convenience, here is a table below that shows when the He-Man Fortnite skin will be added to the battle royale in every major region:

He Man Fortnite Release Times (Global)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) June 6 5:00 PM ET (US / Canada) June 6 8:00 PM Brazil (BRT) June 6 9:00 PM Mexico (CDT) June 6 7:00 PM Argentina (ART) June 6 10:00 PM UK (BST) June 7 1:00 AM Europe (CEST) June 7 2:00 AM JST (Japan) June 7 9:00 AM KST (Korea) June 7 9:00 AM AEST (Australia) June 7 10:00 AM NZST (New Zealand) June 7 12:00 PM

Masters of the Universe Fortnite Skins Revealed (He-Man Emote Explained)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games also gave us our first look at what the Masters of the Universe Fortnite skins will look like in-game. The crossover will specifically include the following three characters from the classic 1980s animated cartoon:

He-Man

She-Ra

Skelletor

Play video

The three Masters of the Universe Fortnite skins will also have their own additional cosmetic items. For example, each character will have a pickaxe, and back bling. It also appears that He-Man and Skeletor will have their own emotes as well.

HEYYEYAAEYAAAEYAEYAA Meme Emote Comes to Fortnite

As we mentioned above, the He-Man Fortnite collab will even include the iconic HEYYEYAAEYAAAEYAEYAA meme as an emote. However, it doesn’t stop there. Based on the official trailer, it appears Skeletor will also get two emotes that re-create his cameo in the classic internet meme music video as well.

Screenshot: X @HypeX

The HEYYEYAAEYAAAEYAEYAA music video was first uploaded to YouTube in 2010. It infamously features He-Man and Masters of the Universe characters doing an awful (or amazing) cover of the ’90s single “What’s Up?” by the band 4 Non Blondes. Well, now Fortnite players can spam the classic meme endlessly in lobbies. I know I will!