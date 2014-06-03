Jihad in Kenya

A series of bloody attacks has rocked Kenya since the September 2013 Westgate mall massacre in Nairobi, which left 67 people dead. Curiously, some recent victims in these murders have been Muslim sheiks that were associated with al Shabaab, the jihadist group that took credit for the deadly Westgate attack. Even more curiously, all of the high-profile sheik murders have taken place in the same area in Mombasa, Kenya’s second largest city.

VICE News headed to Mombasa to speak with Abubaker Shariff Ahmed, the highest-profile radical sheik in Kenya, before he was assassinated in April, and to get an up-close view of those living and dying in the cross hairs of a holy war being fought on Kenya’s streets.