Jihad Olympics: Sochi’s Terror Problem

Islamic extremists in Russia want to blow up the Sochi Winter Olympics. They’ve already succeeded in terrorising a city 600 miles away with three separate suicide attacks, and more than 40 people have died since the end of October. Russia’s jihadists come from loosely affiliated cells modeled on al Qaeda, and their goal is the creation of an Islamic emirate in the southern part of the country. Their dream state would also include Sochi itself.

Russia has earned high marks for making the security at the games unobtrusive and, so far, effective. But security experts are warning that the Islamists could recalculate and start to target easier-to-hit cities around the country during the 2014 Winter Games. VICE News sent Simon Ostrovsky to the most dangerous region in Europe to find out how serious the threat to the Olympics and Russia actually is.

Videos by VICE

To keep up with Simon’s coverage of the Olympics on VICE News, follow him on Twitter: @simonostrovsky.