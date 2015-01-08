Photographing the Faces of the Best Gay Bar in London

PHOTOGRAPHY: REBECCA ZEPHYR THOMAS
Casting: Makda Iyasu
Make-up: Florence Teerlinck
Next Thursday the 15th, The Joiners Arms is set to close. London, as we all know, is in desperate need of more luxury housing, and the Hackney Road boozer – without a doubt one of best gay venues in the capital – is being shifted so developers can plough all that history and character down, before replacing it with lots of nice new sterile housing.
The pub’s been looking for a new premises for months, but are a bit up against it at the moment, so if you have any tips make sure to let them know here. For now, we thought it would be nice to photograph some of the regulars for the fashion shoot above and below.