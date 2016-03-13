Kanye West, Excellent Music Taste-Haver, Names Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean” as His Favorite Song of 2015

Photo via Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram

The late great Steve Jobs once said, “Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected.” It’s a quote anyone who enjoys music should take to heart, to not let people give you shit about your music tastes whether you’re down with ultra-aggro harsh noise or the most mainstream of pop. Today Kanye West took to Twitter to deliver important words regarding what song he thinks was the most important of 2015. In the past, he’s highlighted great works of art of our time like Skrillex’s remix of “Cinema,” and other important works in the pop canon, so it goes without saying that his favorite song of 2015 was none other than Justin Bieber’s ultra-masterpiece “What Do You Mean.”

It was a song that made it clear Bieber is an artist to be taken seriously, and a song that sounds as perfect in its original form as it does acoustically. It was also a good indicator of whether or not your friends had souls. Clearly, the song was our favorite track of the year as well. So for that, we salute Mr. West for his impeccable taste, and implore all of you to tip your cap to Kanye and give the song a listen today.