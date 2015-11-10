The Devil and Lana Del Rey: Hear Her Cover Daniel Johnston’s “Some Things Last a Long Time”





The connection between velvet-voiced deathling Lana Del Rey and schizophrenic artist Daniel Johnston now goes deeper than the former’s involvement in funding a documentary—Hi How Are You—on the latter’s difficult, valient battle with existence. Now, the twain are forever united in song.

In a just-released cover version of a Johnston classic, Lana Del Rey’s voice floats atop a spare acoustic rendition of “Some Things Last a Long Time,” dipping into the husky lows that do her best. It’s a gentle, sad song that feels even more poignant when one considers that darkness that haunts its original creator.

Lana’s done well here, though; listen to her version below: