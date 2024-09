Mac Miller solidified in 2015 that he wasn’t the frat-rap he was boxed into, early in his career. With GO:OD AM, Miller obsessively worked at the record, fine-tuning each detail to put out the best release possible. And he achieved that, his growth visible in his new video for “Weekend” featuring Miguel. The visual is dark and brooding, reflecting the contemplative lyrics found on the song.

Read our full profile on Mac Miller and GO:OD AM right here.