Stream the New Majical Cloudz Outtakes EP ‘Wait & See’

Majical Cloudz just followed up their excellent 2015 album Are You Alone? with an EP of of songs from the same sessions that didn’t quite make the cut called Wait & See. Singer Devon Welsh explains the release on Tumblr:

“We put together this “EP” of songs that we recorded when we were working on “Are You Alone?”, but which didn’t fit on that album for one reason or another. They aren’t more recent than the songs on AYA — they date from different periods of time, one of them is among the earliest songs written for AYA and others are more recent. Despite the fact that it’s a collection of songs that didn’t make the record, I think there is a feeling that links them all together (which is maybe why they didn’t fit on AYA). We hope you enjoy these songs!”

Stream the five-song EP below.

