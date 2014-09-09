Marla Morgenstern Wants to Dissect Your Reality With Collages

Marla Morgenstern is a 28-year-old collage artist from Romania, whose work features more symbols than a Dan Brown novel. Apparently, Marla started using symbolism as an artistic instrument, after she discovered that we all have the same backgrounds – a collective subconscious which we all hail from but which is filtered through our individual personalities.



According to Marla, the occult, mysticism and hermeneutics are all methods she uses to give our existence some meaning – to show us what lies behind the concepts through which we define our reality. She wants to be “Thomas at the moment in which he sticks his finger in Jesus’s wound, not because he doesn’t believe, but because he wants to surpass his fear of finding an overwhelming Truth.”

See more of Marla’s work here.