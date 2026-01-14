Marvel Rivals Season 6 Hero Balance Changes & Patch Notes Revealed In Full

Marvel Rivals Season 6 is set to kick off on January 16. This season is an exciting start to 2026 for the game, bringing Deadpool to the hero roster (and across all three Roles, which has never been done yet), new skins, new maps, Team-Ups, and, of course, balance changes. If you’re wondering which characters are set to receive buffs, nerfs, balance changes, or reworks, all information revealed in the Marvel Rivals Season 6 patch notes has been included below.

Marvel Rivals Season 6 Patch Notes – Hero Nerfs, Buffs, & More

Key highlights in the Marvel Rivals Season 6 patch notes include a new effect on Blade’s Daywalker Dash, changes to how Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation works, an extra healing burst on Cloak & Dagger’s bubble, and more.

Here is a hero table that summarizes every hero and if they are being buffed, nerfed, or tweaked in anticipation of Marvel Rivals Season 6:

Hero Season 6 Balance Change Result Angela Nerf Captain America Buff Doctor Strange Buff + Changes Emma Frost Buff Black Panther Buff Blade Buff + Changes Daredevil Nerf Iron Fist Buff Namor Rebalance Cloak & Dagger Rebalance + Changes Gambit Nerf Invisible Woman Nerf Rocket Minor Nerf

More in-depth details for each hero and their changes in Marvel Rivals Season 6 have been included below:

VANGUARD

Angela

We’re making it slightly easier to knock Angela out of the fray.

– Reduce Shielded Stance Shield Value from 350 to 300.

Captain America

It’s time for a little more star-spangled offense!

– Reduce Vibranium Energy Saw cooldown from 8s to 6s.

Doctor Strange

The Sorcerer Supreme is more agile and dangerous than ever!

– Increase the Maelstrom of Madness conversion ratio of Dark Magic to damage from 1.2 to 1.3.

– Cloak of Levitation New Effect: Re-casting during use now interrupts the ability, preserves current movement speed, and allows for new movement input to change trajectory.

Emma Frost

The White Queen’s energy gain gets a little more dazzling.

– Increase Energy gained:

Hero hits from 10/s to 12/s

Sentience hits from 15/s to 18/s

Shield hits from 5/s to 6/s

Hulk

Stronger than ever! Hulk’s survivability and threat level get a gamma boost!

– Reduce Hero Hulk Incredible Leap minimum charge time from 0.5s to 04s; maximum charge time from 2s to 1.7s.

– In Hero Hulk form, reduce Gamma Burst cooldown from 8s to 6s and increase projectile Damage from 70 to 75.

– In Monster Hulk form, Hulk is now immune to launch and knockback effects.



DUELIST

Black Panther

Wakanda forever! Panther’s offense and defense are slightly up!

– Increase Spear Toss Damage from 45 to 50.

– Gain 50% Damage Reduction during Bast’s Descent (Ultimate Ability) startup animation.

Blade

Daywalker’s threat level rises. Choose your weapon wisely!

– When wielding Hunter’s Shotgun, Daywalker Dash New Effect:

Slow enemies by 40% for 1.5s. Increase second hit damage from 20 to 50.

– When wielding Ancestral Sword, Daywalker Dash New Effect:

Remove Slow effect from enemies and apply 8% Healing Reduction per strike (32% total if all hit), for 3s. Reduce Damage from 15 to 8 per hit.

– Reduce pellets fired per round of Hunter’s Shotgun from 12 to 11. Damage falloff now starts at 15m (was 20m); at 30m, damage drops to 50% of base (was 40%).

Daredevil

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen gets a little less punishing.

– Reduce Devil’s Chain high damage range Damage from 80 to 75.

– Reduce Devil’s Throw single Projectile Damage from 32.5 to 30 (total from 65 to 60 on a single target).

– Reduce Fury gained from Devil’s Latch when grappling a surface from 2 to 1.

Iron Fist

Lin Lie’s strikes are slightly faster and harder!

– Increase Jeet Kune Do’s fourth strike damage from 30 to 35.

– Increase Dragon’s Defense maximum duration from 1s to 1.2s.

Namor

More power in his base form, but his Team-Up is toned down.

– Reduce Aquatic Dominion time for a single charge from 12s to 10s.

– Increase default Monstro Spawn Health from 100 to 125 and Damage from 17 to 18.

– Increase Enhanced Monstro Spawn Damage from 11 to 12.



STRATEGIST

Cloak & Dagger

Ty and Tandy’s support is getting a shakeup, healing and flexibility updated!

– Reduce Dagger Storm Healing from 55/s to 45/s.

New Effect: When a Spell Field is created, allies in range get a One-Time Healing of 60.

– Veil of Lightforce & Terror Cape Adjustments:

These 2 abilities now share charges, capped out at 2 with each taking 12s to recharge. After using either, both abilities enter a 2s cooldown.

Gambit

The King of Cards takes a hit to his healing and ultimate.

– Reduce Big Easy Impact Healing Amount per explosion from 25 to 15 (total from 75 to 45).

– Reduce Ragin’ Royal Flush’s Healing from 75/s to 55/s.

– Bridge Boost bounces on a single target are now set to a maximum of 2.

Invisible Woman

Sue Storm is a little less unbreakable and her protection a little less potent.

– Reduce Guardian Shield value from 250 to 200.

– Reduce shield restoration rate after reclaiming from 42/s to 34/s (total time unchanged).

– Reduce Guardian Shield healing to Invisible Woman from 50/s to 25/s.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket’s on a bit of a slow-down!

– Reduce Movement Speed during Wild Crawl from 10m/s to 8m/s.

Marvel Rivals Season 6 Team-Up Patch Notes

Season 6 introduces some new Team-Ups, while some heroes will leave the Team-Ups they were involved with in Season 5.5, or be disbanded altogether.

MARVEL RIVALS TEAM-UP ABILITIES – BALANCE CHANGES

Deep Wrath (Hela – Namor)

No more tidal waves of pain. Namor’s team-up gets nerfed!

– Increase Tidal Dirge cooldown from 20s to 30s.

– Reduce Undead Monstro Damage from 12 to 10.

·Reduce Berserk state Undead Monstro Damage from 7 to 6.

Vibrant Vitality (Mantis – Groot/Loki)

Loki’s blessing is less overwhelming.

– Reduce Deific Blessing ally Damage Boost effect from 25% to 15%.

MARVEL RIVALS TEAM-UP ABILITIES – ADJUSTED OR REMOVED

Ever-Burning Bond (Human Torch – Spider-Man)

– This fiery partnership has been extinguished! Team-up removed!

Rocket Network (Rocket Raccoon – Peni Parker/Star-Lord)

– Peni Parker loses the Armored Spider-Nest ability she previously gained through her Team-Up with Rocket Raccoon.

MARVEL RIVALS TEAM-UP ABILITIES – NEW

Mr. Pool’s Interdimensional Toy Box (Deadpool – Jeff the Land Shark)

It s a pocket universe of shenanigans!

– Jeff gains the Jeff’s Cuddle Buddy ability through his Team-Up with Deadpool.

– As the Team-Up Anchor, Deadpool gains:

Vanguard: +50 Health

Duelist: +5% Damage

Strategist: +5% Healing

Parker Power-Up (Peni Parker – Spider-Man)

Spiders stick together!

– Spider-Man unlocks the new Sticky Spider-Bomb ability through his team-up with Peni Parker.

– As the Team-Up Anchor, Peni Parker gains a Health increase of 50.