Real Yearners Know What’s Up: 5 Song Suggestions for the ‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Soundtrack

If I were crafting a soundtrack for a series that wields longing like a weapon, these five songs would be must-haves. Some are strictly vibes-based, while others forego subtlety completely. But, they all have one thing in common: deep, passionate, all-consuming yearning. With Heated Rivalry slated for a second season, I’d like to submit my choices for the soundtrack to the music department. Thank you for your consideration.

“Love Songs On The Radio” by Mojave 3

Play video

Mojave 3 formed from the (temporary) ashes of Slowdive, which reformed in 2014. This new endeavor sought a dreamier sound than before. Nothing shows that off as well as “Love Songs on the Radio,” released in 1995. The word “dreamy” almost doesn’t cover it. “Ethereal” gets closer, not accounting for the blunt-object yearning that brings it back to Earth. For a series like Heated Rivalry, where the yearning is basically its own character, I’d want to highlight that dreamlike, out-of-body state of wanting someone so badly that it hurts.

Videos by VICE

“Make Out In My Car” by Moses Sumney and Sufjan Stevens

Play video

If Sufjan Stevens isn’t the Ultimate Yearner™️, then I don’t even know who deserves the title at this point. This 2018 cover version of Moses Sumney’s “Make Out In My Car” has Sumney assisting on harmonies. Meanwhile, Stevens puts us through the wringer with his usual light yet gutting vocal delivery. Remember when he contributed to the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack? I’m almost shocked that he hasn’t been included in Heated Rivalry yet. But maybe that’s a bit too on the nose. Either way, “Make Out In My Car” is sensual and melancholy enough to conjure imagery of holding someone’s face so close to yours that you’re sharing the same breaths. That’s real yearning behavior, right there.

“Nausicaä (Love Will Be Revealed)” by Cameron Winter

Play video

“Nausicaä (Love Will Be Revealed)” was released on Cameron Winter’s solo debut Heavy Metal, where the Geese frontman made it clear that his command of language is baffling yet intriguing. The yearning in this track comes from the lyrics, first of all (“It’s so easy to want you / I want you, I want you, I want you”). But there’s also a rawness to Winter’s vocals that will tear you to shreds. There are verses where he sounds practically flayed apart. Like a stripped wire, begging and begging until his voice goes hoarse. And then, he slips back into that easy baritone with a smoothness that belies his previous emotional turmoil. As if to say, “Okay, maybe I was yearning, but I’d like to see you prove it.” Of course, this is said while wearing a t-shirt printed with “#1 Yearner” in big red letters, so it kind of proves itself.

“I Can’t Quit You Baby” by Led Zeppelin

Play video

For a bit of a vibe shift, bring out the Led Zeppelin. “I Can’t Quit You Baby” is the main theme for all the reluctant yearners out there. Lyrically, it might be a smidge out of place on Heated Rivalry. But if there’s a need for a sexy, innuendo-laden sonic romp, “I Can’t Quit You Baby” does the job. While generally it can get overbearingly hetero, I’ve always believed that Zeppelin riffs have a particular sexuality that nothing else has yet come close to. If there’s anything better out there, let me know. But as far as I’m concerned, seeing someone hot immediately queues up the highlight reel of Zeppelin’s best guitar solos that lives in my brain.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

Play video

Finally, no romantic list would be complete without Yearning & Longing 101, Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”. This song comes free with your first crush. Teenagers have been putting this on yearning mixtapes since 1993. Personally, I probably have five different playlists with this song on them, and I’m pretty sure they were all for different guys (oops). As I said earlier, if you’re making a series built on a foundation of yearning, “Fade Into You” is a load-bearing soundtrack choice. If subtlety is the name of the game, however, perhaps “Fade Into You” is best left for the mixtapes and the poems, and not for the critically acclaimed TV show.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella