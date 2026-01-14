The Closer We Get to Highguard’s Launch, the More Its Big Reveal Seems to Have Backfired

Highguard is the upcoming PvP shooter game from the devs behind Titanfall and Apex Legends. Originally, this title was uncovered during the 2025 Game Awards as the final reveal of the show. However, as the date gets closer and closer to Highguard’s planned January 26, 2026, release date, information about the game seems to have fallen off, with many labelling it as ‘MIA’.

With such big names behind the game, expectations from fans will undoubtedly be high – but has all the hype and flashy reveal actually worked against Highguard? And will more information be uncovered during the last two weeks before launch? Let’s take a look at what’s going on with this game.

Has Highguard Been Set Up For Failure? Gamers appear to Have Low Expectations

With the lack of information about Highguard being made available to the public, general excitement and trust in the game seem to have significantly died down. As a Hero Shooter, players have been hoping for a reveal of some playable character, at the very least. However, it appears that very few details have been made available – no heroes, no abilities, no maps, pretty much nothing other than what was previewed at the 2025 Game Awards reveal.

Here’s a look at Highguard’s official reveal trailer, as broadcasted at the Game Awards:

However, concerns aren’t being discussed only throughout online community forums and servers such as Reddit or Discord. Players have also taken to Highguard’s Steam Community Hub to share their concerns and frustrations with this approach. Many users have even compared the title to the ultimate fail of Concord back in 2024, which faced a prompt shutdown just two weeks after release due to player criticisms and unfavorable game design decisions.

What are gamers saying about highguard’s pre-launch silence?

Here’s some examples of what’s being said about Highguard by fans of the PvP Hero Shooter category:

“I mean this game took the last spot for announcements in TGA, which cost so much money. Yet, here we are. Nothing, and the release date is just two weeks from now.”

Other users have shared their frustrations with a lack of roster reveals. After all, to many, playable characters make or break your decision to give a new game a try. Nobody wants to play something with shallow, uninspired characters. Players want lore, backstory, and characters they feel drawn to, either for being relatable or for just being genuinely intriguing.

“Complete silence from the devs after just 1 trailer and 15 days before the game release could mean that it’s at least delayed or just canceled? I have no other reasonable reason to treat potential players as idiots.”

Other users have stated that, at this point, a lack of information may be the best option. The trailer at The Game Awards was not received well, after all. Many users have made remarks about how the game does the opposite of what Titanfall enthusiasts would be looking for, with some even saying the reveal trailer gives the impression of an ‘AI-generated hero shooter’. As a result, if the devs are planning to make very few changes to the game between this reveal and the official launch, perhaps radio silence may be the best option.

Although the lack of information means they lose out a bit in terms of hype talks and people actively keeping their eyes on the game, it does also give a possible chance for the hate to die down a bit. Will Highguard prove to be surprisingly fun? Or will it truly live a short life as a flop akin to Concord? All we can do now is simply wait and see.