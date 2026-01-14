Rock Fest 2026 Lineup Announced: Limp Bizkit, The Offspring, Gojira to Headline

The Wisconsin music festival enigmatically known as Rock Fest just dropped the 2026 lineup, with mostly Nu-Metal, Rap-Metal, and Metal-Metal heavy hitters topping the bill for the July 16-18 outing.

Gojira, Limp Bizkit, and The Offspring will headline the three-day affair, with Body Count, Insane Clown Posse, Hatebreed, Halestorm, and dozens more rock, punk, and metal acts fleshing out the bill.

The festival spans from Thursday, July 16 to Saturday, July 18 in Cadott, Wisconsin. Early arrivals will be treated to a Wednesday “Bonus Bash,” with headliners Candlebox, Buckcherry, and more on July 15.

How to get Rock fest tickets, info, and more

Available pass tiers include 3-day GA and 1-day GA. Reserved Lawn passes and Black Hole Ammo Top Tier Lounge passes are listed as “Sold Out” on Rock Fest’s official site, but you might have some luck getting passes on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Camping is also available, and there are Pit Passes up for purchase that will allow you access to the main stage pit for the artist of your choosing.

Rock Fest: Full LIneup

Wednesday, July 15 – Bonus Bash

Candlebox

Buckcherry

Dying Wish

DeathbyRomy

Earshot

Fox Lake

Dakota

Micah Ariss

Saint Tragedy

Thursday, July 16

Gojira

I Prevail

Machine Head

Hatebreed

Set It Off

Magnolia Park

Lacuna Coil

Upon a Burning Body

Zero 9:36

Silly Goose

Guilt Trip

Robenx

Showing Teeth

Lines of Loyalty

Under Black Sky

Reaping Asmodeia

Arson River

All The Pretty Horses

Bedlam

Dystopica

Thrash of Titans

Legacy of the Loud

From Ashes to Embers

Kanebreak

Friday, July 17

Limp Bizkit

Body Count

Insane Clown Posse

Static-X

Des Rocs

Miss May I

Bones UK

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

Dogma

Autumn Kings

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

Versus Me

Alborn

Silvertung

Levels

Uncle Daddy

Vicki’s Dream

Kissing Candice

Ratchet Dolls

Valleykil

Ozzy Rebourne

Queen of the Ryche

Make Fire

Dead Amsterdam

Saturday, July 18

The Offspring

Halestorm

The Pretty Reckless

Hollywood Undead

Badflower

Story of the Year

Ill Niño

Butcher Babies

Kami Kehoe

Ded

Until I Wake

Kingdom Collapse

Beyond Threshold

Amerakin Overdose

Corsair

Dievemoire

Climactic

Caster Volor

Hannan

Vio

The Hybrid Theory

Cowboys From Hell

Plague of Stars

Greater Than Human