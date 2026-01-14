Rock Fest 2026 Lineup Announced: Limp Bizkit, The Offspring, Gojira to Headline

The Wisconsin music festival enigmatically known as Rock Fest just dropped the 2026 lineup, with mostly Nu-Metal, Rap-Metal, and Metal-Metal heavy hitters topping the bill for the July 16-18 outing.
Gojira, Limp Bizkit, and The Offspring will headline the three-day affair, with Body Count, Insane Clown Posse, Hatebreed, Halestorm, and dozens more rock, punk, and metal acts fleshing out the bill.
Videos by VICE
The festival spans from Thursday, July 16 to Saturday, July 18 in Cadott, Wisconsin. Early arrivals will be treated to a Wednesday “Bonus Bash,” with headliners Candlebox, Buckcherry, and more on July 15.
How to get Rock fest tickets, info, and more
Available pass tiers include 3-day GA and 1-day GA. Reserved Lawn passes and Black Hole Ammo Top Tier Lounge passes are listed as “Sold Out” on Rock Fest’s official site, but you might have some luck getting passes on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Camping is also available, and there are Pit Passes up for purchase that will allow you access to the main stage pit for the artist of your choosing.
Rock Fest: Full LIneup
Wednesday, July 15 – Bonus Bash
Candlebox
Buckcherry
Dying Wish
DeathbyRomy
Earshot
Fox Lake
Dakota
Micah Ariss
Saint Tragedy
Thursday, July 16
Gojira
I Prevail
Machine Head
Hatebreed
Set It Off
Magnolia Park
Lacuna Coil
Upon a Burning Body
Zero 9:36
Silly Goose
Guilt Trip
Robenx
Showing Teeth
Lines of Loyalty
Under Black Sky
Reaping Asmodeia
Arson River
All The Pretty Horses
Bedlam
Dystopica
Thrash of Titans
Legacy of the Loud
From Ashes to Embers
Kanebreak
Friday, July 17
Limp Bizkit
Body Count
Insane Clown Posse
Static-X
Des Rocs
Miss May I
Bones UK
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Dogma
Autumn Kings
Kelsy Karter & The Heroines
Versus Me
Alborn
Silvertung
Levels
Uncle Daddy
Vicki’s Dream
Kissing Candice
Ratchet Dolls
Valleykil
Ozzy Rebourne
Queen of the Ryche
Make Fire
Dead Amsterdam
Saturday, July 18
The Offspring
Halestorm
The Pretty Reckless
Hollywood Undead
Badflower
Story of the Year
Ill Niño
Butcher Babies
Kami Kehoe
Ded
Until I Wake
Kingdom Collapse
Beyond Threshold
Amerakin Overdose
Corsair
Dievemoire
Climactic
Caster Volor
Hannan
Vio
The Hybrid Theory
Cowboys From Hell
Plague of Stars
Greater Than Human