Does Drake Write His Own Raps? Meek Mill Reckons Not

Photo of Meek Mill via his Instagram.

Philly rapper Meek Mill went on a Twitter rampage last night, accusing Drake of not writing his own lyrics and pretty much the entire rap Illuminati of conspiring to hide that fact from the rest of the world. Meek claimed that the guy didn’t even write the lyrics to his guest verse on “R.I.C.O” – the track Drake features on from Meek’s new album, Dreams Worth More Than Money.

Stop comparing drake to me too…. He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill)July 22, 2015

In fact, had Meek known, he says he would’ve taken the song off his album, especially since Drake says something along the lines of “the girl of your dreams to me is probably not even a challenge” – the dream girl being Nicki Minaj, Meek’s current girlfriend and the long-term subject of many of Drizzy’s most thirsty lyrics. Meek did, however, recognise J Cole and Kendrick Lamar for writing their own raps, rare points of humility in an otherwise unbroken night of ranting.

Waiting to hear Meek’s protestations that he’d actually been hacked, and so in fact tweeted none of this? Not the case, apparently. Later this morning, even Tesco waded in on the debate:

The rant comes following a string of freestyles Meek has been dropping recently, which basically revolve around letting the whole world know that he’s the best rapper there is. The message from his Twitter rant is clear: don’t compare Meek to those who use ghost writers, Drizzy included. He signed off his tirade with a new hashtag: “#whenkeepingitrealgoesright.”