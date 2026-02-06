3 Cuts I’m Hoping to Hear During Green Day’s Super Bowl Performance, Even Though I Know It Probably Won’t Happen

Green Day will take the field on Sunday, February 8, to perform during a pre-game ceremony celebrating 60 years of the Super Bowl. Supposedly, they’ll be playing a few big, recognizable hits prior to the hometown California game. But if I was in charge of Green Day’s setlist, these are the three tracks I’d insist upon. And I’m not above bribery.

“Welcome To Paradise”

Play video

“Welcome To Paradise” was re-recorded for Green Day’s 1994 major-label debut, Dookie, and it would fit perfectly into a pre-game gig taking place in California. The song is basically an ode to the abandoned Oakland warehouse Green Day lived in together with a bunch of other punks and artists. They lived there after moving out of their parents’ houses in the early days of the band. “Welcome To Paradise” is structured almost like a letter sent back home, telling mom about all the fun times they’re having in their possibly condemned new home. It’s surprisingly wholesome, as well as being a straight-up-and-down banger.

“Nice Guys Finish Last”

Play video

“Nice Guys Finish Last” would be such a good addition to a concert happening right before a football game. It’s so perfect that I know Green Day won’t do it, because then it’s just too on the nose. Unless Green Bay was in the Super Bowl. Then it’s just paying homage to the music video. As it stands, performing “Nice Guys Finish Last” might be taken as some form of disrespect when the pre-game ceremony is specifically honoring 60 years of MVPs. But what other joys do we have to hold onto if poking fun at football gets taken away?

“Holiday”

Play video

It’s controversial, it’s definitely a long shot, and it’s probably inappropriate. Despite all that, I would pay Green Day one million dollars to perform “Holiday” at the Super Bowl pre-game ceremony. My sincere hope is that they’d somehow see the negative number in my bank account and say, “Don’t worry, kid, this one’s on us.” Maybe they’d affectionately ruffle my hair, as one does to an endearing and precocious child. Then they’d head out on stage to blast the faces off every single football fan in attendance. Maybe that’s just wishful thinking, because there’s probably no way the NFL would sign off on “Holiday” in the setlist. Still, can you really fault me for my dreams? Or more accurately, for my scheming and bribery? And anyway, just admit you want them to play “Holiday” too. I can always tell.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images