Green Day Performance Will Open 60th Super Bowl Celebrating Decades of Iconic MVPs

The Super Bowl reaches its 60th year in 2026, and the NFL is sparing no expense in celebration. The big game takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8. So far, the entertainment already looks promising.

To get the celebration started, hometown punks Green Day are slated to perform an opening ceremony that Sunday. No word on their setlist yet, but no doubt they’ll play their big anthemic hits. The performance will celebrate sixty years of the Super Bowl as MVPs from over six decades parade across the field.

Green Day, who formed in Rodeo, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area, shared their excitement for the news. “We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” the band said in a statement per the NFL. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Green Day to Open 60th Super Bowl, Followed By More Big-Name Entertainment

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who’ve helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” said NFL senior director of event and game presentation Tim Tubito.

Green Day’s performance will air at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock. Following what is sure to be an explosive showcase of their biggest hits, the Super Bowl pregame entertainment will kick off.

Pregame entertainment often serves as an unofficial countdown to the actual kickoff, as much as a moment of patriotism. When you hear the national anthem coming from the TV, you know there’s maybe ten minutes left to stir the buffalo chicken dip and restock the cooler before the game actually starts. Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem this year, with Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful”. Meanwhile, Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

At halftime, Bad Bunny will take the stage to deliver what will surely be a unique performance for the typical Super Bowl viewer. After months of pushback and petitions for a new halftime show, Bad Bunny has remained the Super Bowl Halftime headliner. The only real issue worth discussing regarding Bad Bunny is: how is he going to top Kendrick Lamar’s divisively profound performance from last year?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio