Iron Maiden Singer Bruce Dickinson Is Recording His New Solo Album at Dave Grohl’s Studio With Members of Sepultura

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is reportedly putting the vocal touches on his new solo album. While he does, he’s got some elite rock and metal folks behind him. The singer is working on his next record at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 in Northridge, CA.

Additionally, Dickinson has also enlisted the help of Sepultura members Andreas Kisser (guitar) and Derrick Green (vocalist). While Kisser’s guitarist role is official, Green’s role is a little less clear, as reported by Metal Injection. At this time, Green has just shared a selfie with Dickinson. So it’s possible he only appears on one track. Or maybe more. Or maybe he was just hanging out in the studio and snapped a pic with his friend.

The outlet cites a social media post by singer Jeff Scott Soto (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Yngwie Malmsteen) as being the first evidence of Dickinson’s new project. Solo shared a photo of himself and Dickinson at Studio 606 and offered some insight into what they were working on: a follow-up to Dickinson’s 2024 album, The Mandrake Project.

Bruce Dickinson seems to have at least two members of Sepultura on his new album

“How lucky am I?” Soto penned. “I went to say hello to my dear friend Mistheria (keyboardist), who I worked with on his Vivaldi Metal Project and, of course, is part of Bruce Dickinson’s solo endeavors these days. Arrived at Dave Grohl’s studio right as Bruce was doing some final vocals to his new album.”

Soto then went on to reveal that the Iron Maiden frontman invited him to listen to some of the new music.

“He finished and came out to chat/hang a little but then asked if I wanted to hear a few of the songs… umm, YEA!!” Soto shared. “I must say, besides the fact that he is still singing at the top of his game, the songs, performances, and the overall vibe I got from all was beyond impressive.”

Bruce Dickinson’s most recent album was 2024’s The Mandrake Project

The tracks must be really killer, because Soto seems to think it’s some of Dickinson’s best solo work todate. “I think this outing will be one of his strongest ever outside of the Maiden camp,” he wrote.

Notably, Soto also revealed that he got to test out a new Trooper brew from Iron Maiden’s beer brand. “To add frosting on the cake, I got to try a prototype for a new Trooper beer, this one is a nice IPA, which I’m normally not a fan of, but this was really good,” Soto quipped. “It’s not out yet, so I feel pretty lucky to have tried it before the rest of the world, haha.”

At this time, there is no word on when Dickinson’s new album will be released.