M.I.A. is still undoubtably capable of putting out amazing singles, most notably “Platforms” which was released earlier in the year. Today, she just dropped her newest single “Borders,” set to come off of her upcoming album Matahdatah. “Borders” uses its name literally, using different types of music from around the world to augment the crisp sound M.I.A. created. She’s never been one to shy from using elements of world music, and “Borders” is the distillment of her past into one song.