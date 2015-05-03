Wake Up With Miguel and Wale’s Sweet, Sexy Updated Version of “Coffee”



Photo courtesy of Miguel



Things have been fairly quiet in the Miguel camp since he released a three-song EP last year, and we’re still waiting for that third full-length (reportedly titled Wild Heart). But yesterday the Caliornia crooner just dropped a new, extended version of “Coffee” (which appeared on the aforementioned EP alongside “WA” and “Hollywood Dreams”). This time around, we get a guest verse from repeat collaborator Wale on this slinky ode to morning sex (with its updated title of “Coffee (Fucking),” of course).

Get a taste of that “50 Shades over Jodeci grooves” hotness here, then cop it on iTunes.