VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Wake Up With Miguel and Wale’s Sweet, Sexy Updated Version of “Coffee”

Del


Photo courtesy of Miguel

Things have been fairly quiet in the Miguel camp since he released a three-song EP last year, and we’re still waiting for that third full-length (reportedly titled Wild Heart). But yesterday the Caliornia crooner just dropped a new, extended version of “Coffee” (which appeared on the aforementioned EP alongside “WA” and “Hollywood Dreams”). This time around, we get a guest verse from repeat collaborator Wale on this slinky ode to morning sex (with its updated title of “Coffee (Fucking),” of course).

Get a taste of that “50 Shades over Jodeci grooves” hotness here, then cop it on iTunes.

Videos by VICE

Tagget:
, , , , , , , ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE