Are you excited for the new Disclosure record, Caracal? We’re ten days out from its September 25 release and we’re super excited to see what the duo has been up to. As another taste from the record, they just put out a brand new visual for the song “Jaded.” It’s a nonlinear looking narrative, with the main characters bouncing back and forth between a desert, arid landscape and a dark room. The colorways and contrasts are the perfect setting for the song.