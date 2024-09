Last night, the king himself T.I. announced that he would be dropping a brand new EP titled Da’ Nic. And he sure fufilled that promise, because the five track release is totally great. In the super small package, he’s joined by Young Dro and Young Thug, featuring production by Jazz Freezy, Sho Nuff, League of Starz, London On The Track, and Mars. What better way to start a Friday?