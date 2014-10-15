Noisey United: This Month We’ve Got the Best Lil Wayne Verse in a Minute, a Dope MØ Remix, and a South London Grime Crew

Did you know that Noisey controls the world? Well, we do. Across the globe, there are 14 different Noisey teams in 14 different countries, which means we have 14 different ways to tell you what music is best. Our ears are your ears. Our minds are your minds. Our existence is your existence. And so to celebrate our diversity and global domination, we’re continuing our monthly mix series called Noisey United, in which each Noisey territory provides a select track for your beautiful listening pleasure. Stream it below.

United Kingdom: The Square – Pengaleng

United States: Yo Gotti feat. Lil Wayne and Ludacris – Errrbody remix

Australia: Exhaustion – Lonely Cars

France: Gradur – Sheguey

Sweden: Little Children – Hey Hey

Canada: Daniel Caesar feat. Sean Leon – We’ll Always Have Paris

Denmark: MØ – Walk This Way (Slowolf Remix)

Mexico: O Tortuga – Cool

Brazil: Nego Gallo – Bang Bang

Spain: Cuchillo de Fuego – Forforcio

Germany: NGHT DRPS – Such Wavy

Netherlands: Nouveau Velo – Turning Away

China: Howie Lee – Vol. 1 Sinka

Japan: ZAZEN BOYS – Asobi