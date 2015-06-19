Obituary Get Zombified in the New Animated Video for “Violence”

Okay, so technically this video came out a couple of days ago, but does that make it any less exciting? The answer should be obvious, given that you’re about to watch an animated video for a new Obituary song in which the band feeds kitties, battle zombies, and get flamed by prehistoric beasts on their way to a show. It’s very silly, a little gory, and totally adorable—not exactly what you may have come to expect from these grizzled Florida death metal lifers, but it’s nice to see that they’re not taking themselves too seriously like so many other goofy-ass extreme metal bands insist on doing.

They said as much in a statement their label, Relapse Records, released with the video (which was animated and directed by Balázs Gróf, and featured the song “Violence” off their latest album, Inked in Blood): “We know that music is created for fans to enjoy and get away in their mind from the real world for just a few moments at a time and this video we hope makes them smile and laugh with us and at us.”

You heard ’em. If you spend the majority of your life playing brutalizing death metal riffs, and one day, some guy in a buttoned-up shirt comes up to you and asks if you want to do something like this for your next video, you’ve got two options: either tell him to fuck off because you’re a big, tough, scary metal band, or do what Obituary, Red Fang, and plenty of others have done, and have some fucking fun.

Life is short, and this video is awesome.

Kim Kelly is chopped in half on Twitter: @grimkim