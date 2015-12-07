Offset Is Free from Jail



Photo via Rich the Kid on Twitter

Offset is free!

Earlier this year, the Migos member was arrested, along with the rest of the Atlanta rap trio, on the campus of Georgia Southern University. He was charged with drug and gun possession felonies. While the rest of the group was let go shortly following their arrest, Offset was denied bail due to his previous criminal record. Today, as both Migos and Rich The Kid joyously confirmed on Twitter, he has finally been released.

THEY CANT STOP GODS PLAN OFFSET FREE #YRN — MIGOS™ (@Migos) December 4, 2015

I GOT MY BOYS BAKKKK!!!! pic.twitter.com/zMGkfHJIs4 — Rich The Kid (@IAmRichTheKid) December 4, 2015

THEY BAKKKK OFFSET FREE pic.twitter.com/nPtiL7f9Zx — Rich The Kid (@IAmRichTheKid) December 4, 2015

Migos manager Coach K confirmed the news to the FADER as well. Truly, they can’t stop God’s plan. Welcome home Offset. We’ll all be dabbing in celebration.

