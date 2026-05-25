Beartooth Singer Caleb Shomo Comes Out as a ‘Proudly Gay Man,’ Wife of 14 Years Offers Support ‘Whilst Losing Everything’

Caleb Schomo, frontman for Ohio metalcore outfit Beartooth, has come out as gay. Along with his announcement, his wife of 14 years, Fleur Shomo, issued her own message. She offered him support while noting that she does so as she is “losing everything.”

On Saturday (May 23), Schomo shared his truth in a lone Instagram post. The singer had previously deleted his page after mass speculation around his sexuality led to a lot of online harassment.

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“There has been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further. I am a proudly gay man,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now. It’s been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact.”

Schomo then added, “When it comes to my art/Beartsooth, I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album. As you could gather if you’ve followed the band at all in the earlier years, there are 4 very self-deprecating albums about exploring my religious upbringing, depression, self-hatred, and hopelessness. I am grateful for all these albums, yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn’t allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long.”

Beartooth’s upcoming album, ‘Pure Ecstasy’, will be released on August 28

In her own social media post, also shared on Saturday, Fleur offered a window into her experience.

“Not really sure how to start this cause does anything even need to be said? But I guess I’ll just dive right in,” she wrote. “The past few months have been a very disorientating and hurtful time to navigate. For both of us. But I will always want to love, protect, and support Caleb. I have cared more about his well-being over the years than anything else in the world.”

Fleur continued, “To see the confusion and pain he went through and the highs and lows, and wanting to help but not knowing how. You never want anything more for your person than for them to just be ok. You also ask yourself constantly if you’re a bad person for wondering wtf this means for your world & the anger you also feel. I am the only person that is having to deal with the duality of this situation.”

Finally, Fleur added, “To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out. You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time.”